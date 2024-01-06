The Main Intelligence Directorate spoke about a new special operation: a fat target was “fried” near Belgorod (video)

Katerina Chernovol21:58, 01/06/24

The cost of one such complex is approximately 10-15 million dollars, the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

Scouts destroyed Russian Pantsirs near Belgorod / UNIAN collage, photo from the GUR telegram channel, screenshot

Ukrainian intelligence officers hit Russian air defense positions in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The operation aimed at weakening the aggressor state took place on January 6, 2024.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The defenders hit valuable equipment of the Russian occupiers.

“As part of a complex mission, implemented with the assistance of the United24 platform, Ukrainian military intelligence operators hit Russian air defense positions in the Belgorod region. As a result of the fire damage, 2 Russian Pantsir S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were disabled. The cost of one such air defense missile system is approximately 10-15 million dollars,” noted the Main Intelligence Directorate

The scouts also published a video of the attack on enemy complexes:

Scouts destroyed two Pantsirs of the occupiers

Other operations in the Belgorod region

On January 5, 2024, it became known that soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a raid on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Intelligence officers found out that the top leadership of the occupation army of the Russian Federation planned to conduct an inspection of Russian positions in the Grayvoronsky district of the region.

As a result of a fire attack using small arms and mortars, as well as an explosion on Ukrainian mines, the enemy suffered losses. At the same time, there are no details yet about the number of invaders eliminated.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...