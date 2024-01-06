Polish farmers lifted the blockade of the Medika-Shegini checkpoint – State Border Guard Service

Katerina Chernovol22:29, 01/06/24

650 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine before this checkpoint.

On the evening of January 6, 2024, Polish farmers stopped the blockade of the Medika-Shegini checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko.

“According to information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland today at 21:00 (Kiev time) the protest rally in front of the Medika-Shegini checkpoint ended,” he said in a comment to Ukrainskaya Pravda .

Registration and passage of cargo vehicles across the border in the direction of entry into Ukraine is carried out as usual, the representative of the State Border Guard Service added. According to him, border guards together with control services are working to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks.

Demchenko added that there are now 650 trucks waiting at the border to enter Ukraine in front of the Medika-Shegini checkpoint.

Lifting the blockade of the Ukrainian border: what preceded it

On January 6, the Polish government entered into an agreement with farmers, which should end the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers. To reach agreement, the government made concessions to farmers.

It was noted that the Minister of Agriculture of Poland, Czeslaw Sekierski, promised to satisfy all the demands of farmers, including maintaining low taxes, providing subsidies and preferential loans for farmers.

