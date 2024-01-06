The blockade must be lifted: the Polish government has entered into an agreement with farmers

Yuri Kobzar20:10, 01/06/24

The Polish government made concessions to farmers who were hampered by cheap Ukrainian grain.

The Polish government has entered into an agreement with farmers , which should put an end to the blocking of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers. This was reported by the Polish publication Polsat News .

On Saturday, Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekierski, together with the head of the border Podkarpackie Voivodeship Teresa Kubas-Gul, met with representatives of the farmers’ movement “Shukana Wieś” (“Deceived Village”), who were protesting near the international checkpoint “Medica – Szegyni”.

Following the meeting, Kubas-Gul announced the signing of an agreement with farmers, and the minister promised to satisfy all the demands of the farmers. These demands include, among other things, maintaining low taxes, providing subsidies and preferential loans to farmers.

“Following the signing of the agreement, the protest at the Medika checkpoint is suspended for the period necessary to implement legal and notification changes, and for the time necessary to implement additional changes,” the agreement states.

However, one of the leaders of the “Deceived Village” movement, Roman Kondrov, clarified to journalists that the protest organizers still plan to agree on this agreement among themselves. They plan to make the final decision to end the protests during the evening.

During 2023, Polish farmers staged several high-profile protests against the import of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine. Protests took place both at the Ukrainian border and inside Poland.

In November, farmers joined the blockade of the Ukrainian border , which was organized by Polish transporters. They carried out their action from November 23 near the “Medics – Shegini” crossing. The new Polish government, formed in December, promised to lift the blockade, but so far it has not been possible to reach an agreement with farmers .

