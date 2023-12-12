The good news is the allies are generously going to build up the Ukrainian Navy.

The bad news this should have been done years ago.

A strong Ukrainian army, navy, and Air Force will help protect all of Europe from further aggrsssion. This should have been provided in 1994 with the Budapest Memorsndum. It should have been provided after the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea and Donbas, it should have been provided after the 2022 full scale invasion. It wasn’t.



Despite the U.S., UK and other allies having ships in the Black Sea, when the Russian Navy attacked, the U.S. and U.K. allowed it to occur. Despite giving the security guarantee in 1994 to give up strategic bombers and nuclear weapons.



NATO can’t keep stair stepping the defense of Ukraine. We can’t add one weapons platform at a time. Ukraine has a 99% literacy rate. They have proven to not only operate, but exceed NATO quality in half the training time.



We need to plan for the post-conflict victory and what the international security force will look like and start providing it and training it now.

NATO is usually a learning organization. But in the case of the past 25 years (or 300 years) of Russian aggression, the learning has been far too slow. And the Ukrainian pay in blood, and cost the West far more money in defense, aid and rebuilding. Which will exceed in total over $1 trillion, not counting massive increased energy and food prices globally.

Ukraine allies provide ships to ward off Russia in the Black Sea:

The first cargo ship using new Black Sea shipping lanes is seen leaving the southern port of Odesa on Aug. 16, 2023. Ukraine’s allies are helping to secure the country’s maritime traffic with minehunter donations. (AFP photo via Getty Images)

