“Death” of the Russian tax service: Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful cyber special operation

Lesya Leshchenko15:38, 12.12.23

As a result of two cyber attacks, configuration files that had been ensuring the functioning of the extensive tax system of the Russian Federation for years were completely eliminated.

Cyber ​​units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another successful special operation on Russian territory – this time they attacked the tax system of the aggressor state.

As the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate reported , during the special operation, military intelligence officers managed to penetrate one of the well-protected key central servers of the Federal Tax Service (FTS RF), and then into more than 2,300 of its regional servers throughout Russia, as well as in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea .

It is noted that as a result of the cyber attack, all servers received malicious software. At the same time, the Russian IT company Office.ed-it.ru, which served the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation, was attacked in the same way.

“As a result of two cyber attacks, the configuration files that for years ensured the functioning of the extensive tax system of the Russian Federation were completely eliminated – the entire database and its backup copies were destroyed. Communication between the central office in Moscow and 2,300 Russian territorial departments was paralyzed, as well as between the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation and Office.ed-it.ru, which was a tax data center (data bank). In fact, we are talking about the complete destruction of the infrastructure of one of the main state bodies of terrorist Russia and numerous accompanying tax data over a long period of time,” the message says .

The GUR emphasized that as a result of the special operation, Internet traffic of tax data throughout Russia ended up in the hands of Ukrainian military intelligence.

It is also noted that Russians have been unsuccessfully trying to resume tax work for the fourth day in a row.

“According to experts, the paralysis in the work of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation will last at least a month. At the same time, resuscitation of the tax system of the aggressor state in full is impossible. The cyber attack of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was another serious blow to the regime in the Kremlin, which temporarily lost control over taxes and fees,” intelligence officials said.

Operations of Ukrainian intelligence officers – latest news

In November, Ukrainian military intelligence carried out a cyber special operation against Rosaviatsia. As a result of a successful complex special operation in cyberspace, it was possible to obtain a large volume of closed official documents from a structural unit of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation – the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation). This department is responsible for flight safety and records all emergency cases involving the use of Russian aviation,” intelligence officials explain.

Among the data obtained as a result of hacking and penetration into enemy information systems is a list of daily reports from Rosaviation throughout the Russian Federation for more than a year and a half.

