Yana Rudenko

My super power is being Ukrainian

Dec 12, 2023

Asking 🇺🇦#Ukraine to make territorial concessions is endorsing genocide, violating international law, and appeasing colonial ambitions in the 21st century.

Territorial concessions is not peace, it is the occupation.

🩸 Occupation entails 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐞’𝐬 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐞’𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧, 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬. Eastern Europe is all too familiar with these atrocities, having experienced them after being handed over to 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰’𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 following World War II.

Didn’t we attempt to appease dictators through territorial concessions that violated international law?

Is it acceptable for American and European leaders, who are leaders of the democratic progressive world, to breach international law?

It appears that in free democracies, money also takes precedence over principles.

𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 colonial ambitions have been satisfied by the world several times already:

👉 in 1992 when the 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐝 Moldova,

👉 in 1995 and 1999 when it 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 Chechnya,

👉 in 2008 when it 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 Georgia, and

👉 in 2014 when it 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 Ukraine, occupying Donetsk and Luhansk regions and illegally annexing Crimea, and

👉 in 2022-23 there is another attempt.

Did silence and inaction appease 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 colonial ambitions?

No, they only served to embolden 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 and fuel its desire for more.

I know that less people will 𝐝𝐢𝐞 in the war against 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 than under the 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 occupation. It is bitter sad unfair cruel reality.

StandWithUkraine #Security #Military

