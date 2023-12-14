The European Council allowed the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya19:36, 12/14/23

The European Council decided to begin negotiations on accession to the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova. This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the Twitter microblog.

“Georgia has been granted candidate status. And with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the EU will open negotiations as soon as the required level of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved. I invited the commission to submit a report by March with a view to making such a decision. A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent,” – he added.

