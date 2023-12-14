Lyudmila Zhernovskaya19:36, 12/14/23
The European Council decided to begin negotiations on accession to the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova. This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the Twitter microblog.
“Georgia has been granted candidate status. And with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the EU will open negotiations as soon as the required level of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved. I invited the commission to submit a report by March with a view to making such a decision. A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent,” – he added.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
A spokeswoman said: “There was a decision taken on enlargement that was not blocked by anyone.” There is no room for abstention in the EU treaties, raising questions about whether Orbán voted.
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán left the room while leaders made the decision to open accession talks with Ukraine, three EU diplomats told the Guardian. (The Guardian)
Orban is a cowardly and disgusting rat, who lives like a rat and will end up like a rat, devoured by a bigger rat
First get Ukraine into Nato.
It’s just one more step, but so important. This allows Ukraine to have a horizon. Because until now the sky was getting darker and darker.
Moreover, this could improve Ukraine’s position in the aid project pending in Congress.