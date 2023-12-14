War Memo from Lviv: My reply to Tucker Carlson and Col. Macgregor about Zelenskiy, Azov, Nuland

Premiered Dec 13, 2023 Daily War Journal: Live from Ukraine on Chicago’s WGN Radio

🇺🇦 600+ DAYS OF WAR REPORTING on Chicago’s WGN Radio with host Bob Sirott and reporter Joe Lindsley, the only American reporting in Ukraine every single day until victory 🎙️ from Tuesday 11 December 2023

War Memo: Why Did Ukraine Arrest Gonzalo Lira?

Tucker Carlson says that Ukraine imprisoned American Gonzalo Lira simply because Lira criticised Zelenskiy. On X, Elon Musk responded to Tucker saying if this is true it would be a big problem. But it’s not true. For the first year of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, Lira was a free man living in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and loudly supporting Russia. No one stopped him, although many hated him. But when the authorities had evidence that Lira was helping guide Russian missiles, then of course they charged him.

