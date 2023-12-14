Praise for South Korean support for Ukraine

Shaun Topham

RN Veteran and Pastor

Royal Wootton Bassett, England, United Kingdom

Dec 14, 2023

Winning the war in Ukraine depends heavily upon artillery logistics and skilled gunners. So, although I am supposed to be taking a break to convalesce, I just had to post some praise for South Korea.

In less than two months, they have provided Ukraine with 330,000 artillery shells (155mm), making it a larger supplier for this kind of ammunition than all the European nations combined.

Yes, you read that correctly, they have supplied more 155mm artillery shells than the whole of Europe.

Unlike the defective munitions that North Korea is providing Russia with, the nation that boasts great brands like Samsung, Hyundai, LG Electronics and Kia, will have manufactured top quality ordinance.

Of course, they know what it is like to constantly live with a dangerous and deranged regime on its Northern border. Thankfully, they have clearly demonstrated their commitment to preserving the rules-based international order:

They supported the denying of selected Russian banks access to the global SWIFT financial system. They imposed other financial and export controls, which helped isolate Russia from the international financial system and technology trade. They have now changed their long-standing policy of not supplying arms to countries actively engaged in conflict. In doing so, they have become a treasured ally against the regional threat posed by the malevolent regimes in China, North Korea and Russia.

In July they created the “Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative,” a comprehensive package that covers Korea’s security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine. I think it’s clear that they will help usher-in a vibrant post-war era in Ukraine.

But for now, Ukraine needs about 6,000 to 7,000 artillery shells a day. Come on Europe!!

Slava Ukraini and RESPECT to Korea!

존경하는 한국!

