The EU is preparing a military operation in the Red Sea, – Politico

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya19:17, 01/12/24

The European Union plans to prepare a new operation to ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea .

Politico writes about this with reference to a document from the European External Action Service, to which journalists gained access. According to the information received, the EU must plan an operation that will operate from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf. It could start as early as the end of February.

Anonymous European diplomats told reporters that the plan will be discussed next week at a meeting of the European Union’s international affairs and security committee.

It is not yet known which countries will provide the warships mentioned in the plan. There are also doubts about the support of Spain, which has previously opposed plans to use the existing Operation Atalanta in the Red Sea.

