In the russian city of Belgorod, in anticipation of the “special military operation” eventually spreading to russian territory, they continue to fortify bus stops with sandbags and concrete blocks. Corresponding photos were posted not only by local Telegram channels but also by official russian propaganda media on January 12.

Earlier, it was reported that in the russian city of Belgorod, they had started reinforcing bus stops with concrete blocks and sandbags.

(C)OSTROV 2024

Like this: Like Loading...