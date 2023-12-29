The Bryansk region has been under attack by drones for several hours: video has appeared

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya00:30, 12/30/23

Russian authorities announced the work of air defense in different areas of the region.

On the evening of Friday, December 29, an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was reported in the Bryansk region .

Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz has been writing about the downing of drones since 20:00. According to him, the drones were shot down over the Unechsky district, Bryansk and Navlinsky districts of the region. A reconnaissance unmanned aerial system was shot down over the Starodub municipal district.

Russian air defense is also working over Bryansk; an aircraft-type drone was destroyed over the city. According to preliminary data from the occupiers, there were no casualties or destruction.

Meanwhile, many videos are being published online in which loud explosions can be heard. Bright flashes are also visible on CCTV footage.

Explosions in Bryansk

Explosions in the Bryansk region: latest news

Last night Bogomaz already announced a drone attack on the region. According to him, an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Starodub municipal district at 16:15.

On December 28, the network reported a fire at the Russian Strela radio plant , which produces transformer equipment. The Russians accused Ukraine of shelling the village of Suzemka using multiple launch rocket systems.

