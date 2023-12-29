Poland threatened the Russian Federation with a “tough reaction” if the missile provocation is repeated

The Polish Foreign Ministry called the Russian ambassador “on the carpet” to present him with a note of protest.

Poland threatened Russia that a repeat of the incident with violation of its airspace would cause a more severe reaction than now. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski after a meeting with Charge d’Affaires of the Russian Federation Andrei Ordash, reports WPolityce.pl .

It is noted that the Polish Foreign Ministry called the Russian ambassador “on the carpet” to hand him a note of protest. In it, Poland demands that Russia explain the incident involving a cruise missile violating the country’s airspace.

According to the deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, at the meeting he made it clear that “repetition of such attempts will cause a stronger reaction from the Republic of Poland, since this is a test of our effectiveness and our approach to defense.

“I can assure you that we can respond quickly and effectively if this happens again. I told the chargé ad interim to stop testing the borders of our state,” he added.

Bartoszewski clarified that in the future, if the Russian missile “flies a little further into Polish territory, it will be shot down.”

“We have a well-trained army, excellent commanders and a wonderful Minister of National Defense, and we will do everything to ensure that Poland’s security is significantly enhanced in 2024,” the official assured.

Russian rocket flyby in Poland

As you know, that night the Russian invaders carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine, using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles of various types.

Explosions occurred in a number of cities, hitting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. According to the latest data, 30 people were killed and more than 160 were injured.

In Poland, commenting on the attack, they said that an unidentified object entered their airspace. According to media reports, we are talking about the X-22 or X-101 cruise missile .

NATO, commenting on what happened, noted that they were “monitoring the situation and remaining vigilant.”

