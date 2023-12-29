MBAK “Bucha” destroys Russian Shahed drones in the sky of Kyiv region

During the recent massive strike by enemy drones in the Kyiv region, three Shahed-type UAVs struck mobile air defense fire groups from the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defending the Kyiv skies in the Northern Operational Zone.

This is reported by the Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

New mobile fire groups defend the Ukrainian skies in the Northern operational zone not only on land, but also on water. They have one task — to prevent enemy UAVs from flying through their area of ​​responsibility. The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naev, said this.

“The peace of Ukrainian citizens is ensured by these simple guys who, taking up weapons, stand in for combat duty every day and defend the Ukrainian sky, leaving no chance for enemy missiles and drones to target our military and civilian objects,” the commander emphasized.

Photo: Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

One of the river components of the anti-aircraft defense of Kyiv is the small armored artillery boat “Bucha” of project 58155 “Gyurza-M”. Military sailors assure that enemy drones have less and less chance to achieve the specified goals.

“The rules of shooting at “shahedas” are not complicated: first we hear the target, then we see it, we take prejudice and shoot it down. In practice, skills are acquired quickly. However, the main key to success is the ability to skillfully use one’s weapon,” noted serviceman Roman.

According to the military, the kamikaze drone is quite fast — from 160 to 200 km per hour, depending on weather conditions. In order to knock it down, massed cross fire of several fire groups is used, which gives the desired result.

Photo: Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The “Bucha” air defense missile defense system is armed with two KAU-30M combat modules. Each of the modules is equipped with one ZTM-1 30-mm cannon, KBA-117 30-mm automatic grenade launcher and KT-7,62 machine gun. The armament of the boat is manufactured at the enterprises of the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex.

In addition, the boat is equipped with portable anti-aircraft missile systems of various modifications to destroy air targets.

