Negotiating with Putin is the same as negotiating with Hitler

Roman Sheremeta

Jan 6, 2024

The pretense for russian attack on Ukraine was exactly the same as Nazi German attack on Czechoslovakia. Germany had started a low-intensity undeclared war on Czechoslovakia on 17 September 1938.

In reaction, Britain and France on 20 September formally asked Czechoslovakia to cede its Sudetenland territory to Germany, which was followed by Polish territorial demands brought on 21 September and Hungarian on 22 September.

All of these concessions did nothing at stopping a fascist state. That’s how WW2 started – because of “negotiations” with terrorists. Russia is a fascist and terrorist state. We can either repeat the history and feed the best until WW3, or cut the head of this beast once and for all.

Ukraine can do the job at stopping russia, but they need weapons. The US Congress needs to pass the National Security Funding Bill that would give necessary funding for Ukraine. To urge them to pass this bill, please sign the petition:

https://chng.it/jw2TcPtqbn

Aid to Ukraine could end Putin. We are almost at our goal of 10,000 signatures! Please, sing the petition and share it with everyone you know: https://chng.it/jw2TcPtqbn

In less than a week, we were able to collect 8,000 signatures urging the US Congress to pass the National Security Funding Bill that would give necessary funding for Ukraine. We need one final push to get to 10,000.

Ukrainian people need our support! Once we have 10,000, we will be sending letters to the Senators and Congressmen, with the support of all the signatures. Act now!

Another post from Roman from Jan 3:

Poland and Ukraine will need to reconcile their bitter histories, but not guided by the narratives of the Soviet propaganda.

Recently, I made a post where I mentioned Stepan Bandera, and received a significant portion of criticism from Polish people who support Ukraine, but have a very distorted view of UPA, mostly shaped by the Soviet propaganda. Let me make several points.

First, I will repeat it over and over again that I am forever grateful to Polish people for helping us despite a bitter history between our countries.

Second, most of the history about UPA has been written by Soviet NKVD propaganda. They have portrayed Bandera and UPA as Nazis. But would you really believe anything they said? My grandpa personally told me stories of how NKVD officers came to their village dressed as UPA and executed people in their village. These are the same people who claimed that they “liberated” Poland in 1939 and 1944/45. They also claimed that Katyń massacres were done by Germans. It has been in Soviets best interest to create enmity between Polls and Ukrainians. So, they did.

Third, the reality of UPA was actually quite simple – they were fighting for the independence of Ukraine. I do agree, that some UPA fighters used horrible means to achieve their goals. But that was not the majority. The majority of UPA fighters were like my Ukrainian grandpa and my Polish grandma, who served side-by-side in UPA and they fought both Nazis and Soviets. Moreover, they ended up hiding a Jewish family in their house, thus saving their lives.

Forth, there is certainly some bitter history between Poland and Ukraine that needs to be reconciled. Ukrainians have committed atrocities against Polls and Polls have committed atrocities against Ukrainians in the past. This history will need to be reconciled, but not guided by the narratives of the Soviet propaganda, but rather by an honest academic discourse between Polish and Ukrainian historians.

