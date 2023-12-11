The Armed Forces use the latest Ukrainian Phoenix-1 radar

11 December, 2023

80K6KS1 Phoenix-1 radar in service with the Air Force of Ukraine, December 2023. Photo credits: Ukrainian Air Force

To protect the airspace, Ukrainian Air Surveillance Troops use the latest 80К6КS1 Phoenix-1 radar.

The photo of the installation was published by the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

The 80K6KS1 Phoenix-1 3-D air surveillance radar was developed in Ukraine and adopted only in 2021.

It is designed to detect, determine the coordinates and speed of objects in airspace, as well as their tracking within a radius of 400 kilometers.

Operator of the Ukrainian Phoenix-1 radar, December 2023. Photo credits: Ukrainian Air Forces Command

Radar operator Anna says that in her post she detects Russian cruise missiles and other air targets. Each obtains a number, and the location and direction of movement are entered into the automated control system and transferred to the command post.

She noted that despite the losses among the units of Air Surveillance Troops in the early days of the invasion, their potential was restored thanks to receiving new radars from domestic and Western manufacturers.

80K6KS1 Phoenix-1 Radar

The Phoenix-1 radar is a further development of 79К6 and 80К6 radars using modern solid-state modules and using digital antenna array technologies.

In addition, the new radar is built on the latest element base of special radar signal calculators that work according to high-performance algorithms developed by Iskra.

80K6KS1 radar developed and produced by Iskra. Photo credits: Ukroboronprom

The radar is adapted for use as part of Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems. However, it is also capable of operating autonomously.

It is compatible with the Soviet anti-aircraft missile systems in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, as the developer notes, it is also able to work together with foreign production systems.

Structurally, the radar station, generator and control post are located on a single trailer chassis. This simplified logistics and deployment time, which was reduced to six minutes.

80K6KS1 radar developed and produced by Iskra. Photo credits: Ukroboronprom

It is worth remembering that in October, Militarnyi reported that the military-industrial complex of Ukraine developed an upgraded version of the P-18S radar.

Like this: Like Loading...