Russia sends infantry to attack Avdiivka without assault rifles, bulletproof vests

11 december, 2023

Map of fighting near Avdiivka

Maksym Morozov, an officer of the Legion of Freedom, noted that since starting their offensive on Avdiivka, Russian forces have already lost about 30,000 personnel.

He told this on Espreso TV.

“The situation in Avdiivka is difficult and critical, the enemy is carrying out serious offensive actions against the town. During the autumn offensive, the General Staff officially announced that the occupying troops suffered 15,000 casualties. That is, while attacking the small town of Avdiivka, which had a population of 30,000 before the full-scale invasion, the Russians have lost 15,000 in just these two months. Accordingly, the Russian army has already lost up to 30,000 people in the attack on Avdiivka. The invaders will fulfil the task set by their political leadership to capture Avdiivka before the elections or speeches of their pathetic leader, and they will sacrifice a huge number of infantry,” commented the Legion of Freedom officer.

According to him, the enemy is trying to find any loopholes and weakly defended units on the front line. In addition, the use of equipment has now begun, as the Russian forces used to deploy 1-3 units of equipment in the weather conditions and soft soil, and now they are moving in columns of 10-15 units.

“As for Russian enemy infantry, these approximate losses of 30,000 during the offensive on Avdiivka do not matter to the enemy. We already have information that the enemy is sending its infantry along the front line without assault rifles, bulletproof vests and helmets, giving them a task: there are “killed compatriots” lying there, run and take their assault rifles, put on their helmets and bulletproof vests. We are already witnessing such assaults in some parts of the frontline, when Russian soldiers are sent in without weapons, body armor or helmets. As for the manpower, I think that the 40,000 who arrived in Donetsk to storm Avdiivka are just 40,000 still alive Russian troops,” said Morozov.

On December 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupying Russian forces were trying to break through the defenses in the Avdiivka sector, with 82 combat clashes taking place at the front.

On December 11, a report by the UK Ministry of Defense said that over the past week, Ukrainian troops had conducted a series of successful local counterattacks near the village of Stepove in the Avdiivka sector, while Russian troops were using Storm-Z punitive units to attack.

Like this: Like Loading...