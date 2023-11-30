Supercomputer developer Sergei Abramov was sent for examination to a psychiatric hospital. He is accused of “financing extremist activities”

14:06, November 30, 2023Source:

The Leninsky District Court of Yaroslavl decided to place 66-year-old supercomputer specialist Sergei Abramov , who is accused of “financing extremist activities” (Part 1 of Article 282.3 of the Criminal Code), in a psychiatric hospital for three weeks. Abramov told the T-invariant publication about this.

The investigation asked to send the scientist to “conduct a stationary examination . ” The court hearing on this petition was held behind closed doors.

The criminal prosecution of Abramov has been ongoing since the spring of 2023. On April 10, his place was searched, after which the scientist spent more than 24 hours in a pre-trial detention center. On April 12, the court ordered house arrest for Abramov. On October 10, his preventive measure was changed to a written undertaking not to leave the place.

As T-invariant noted, after eight months the FSB was unable to prove that the scientist transferred donations to an “extremist organization.” Sources of the Kommersant newspaper reported that we are talking about the transfer of Alexei Navalny to the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

The circumstances of the case are not officially disclosed. The scientist also told T-Invariant that he was “not too familiar with the details of his business.” He does not know who, how, when and to which “extremist organization” made the payment from his bank account.

Abramov does not admit guilt and is confident that his criminal case is a blow to the supercomputer industry of the Russian Federation, as well as evidence of a “huge systemic error” in governing the country.

