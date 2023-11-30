12 contract soldiers from Vladivostok died at a training ground in the Rostov region when a shell exploded and fell into a fire.

14:58, November 30, 2023Source:

At the Kuzminsky training ground in the Rostov region, an accidental explosion of a shell killed 12 marines from Vladivostok, writes the website 161.ru, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, the army and investigative agencies.

According to one of the publication’s interlocutors, about 20 people from the Marine brigade lit a fire next to the ammunition blocks. One of the RPG-7 grenade launcher shells rolled into the fire and exploded.

According to source 161.ru, eight people died on the spot, another eight were injured. Four of them later died in hospital. All the dead were contract soldiers from Vladivostok.

The explosion occurred on November 3. The next day, one of the soldiers who were at the training ground reported what happened to the publication, but then the editors were unable to promptly verify his words. It was possible to confirm the information in several sources only by the end of November.

After the explosion, according to the publication, the commander of the Pacific Fleet visited the training ground (his name is not given, but this position is now occupied by Admiral Viktor Liina), and the Investigative Committee began an investigation into what happened.

Officially, neither the investigative authorities nor the Ministry of Defense reported the explosion at the Kuzminsky training ground.

