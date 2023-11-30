Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister emotionally addresses Russia’s delegation at OSCE meeting

Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg Foreign Minister, has addressed the Russian delegation directly during his speech at the OSCE ministerial meeting, saying that real power lies in ending the suffering of millions of people.

Source: a correspondent of European Pravda reports

Details: It is noteworthy that Bettel, who has been the prime minister of Luxembourg for 10 years and is openly gay, did not read his speech from a sheet and did not take his eyes off Russians.

At first, he mentioned that he has Russian roots because his grandmother was from Russia.

“Having Russian roots and having Russian contacts — I will say, maybe this will shock someone — but I had a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, and I had phone conversations with him and exchanged ideas,” said Bettel.

As he said, after the start of the full-scale war, he called both Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He noted that other leaders even criticised him for trying to talk to Putin because it looked like a violation of unity.

“After Bucha, I felt that there was no desire to find a solution. I’m sad. With your behaviour, you destroyed everything we built: cultural, political and economic relations,” he said and recalled that in a conversation with Putin, he told him that his best friends are now North Korea, Syria and Eritrea.

“He told me about the Russian language, Nazis and biolaboratories… But we can see that your side’s narrative is wrong. Starting a war is easy. Ending the war is a trait of leaders,” said the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.

In his opinion, it is never too late to admit that you have made a big mistake.

“You have made a big mistake. I won’t be here to hear Lavrov’s answer. But stop. Stop what has no explanation and no reason. Believe me, the power is not in showing that you are stronger, but in stopping the suffering of millions of people,” Bettel emphasised.

It should be noted that while he held the post of prime minister, Xavier Bettel harshly criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Background:

The Ukrainian delegation left the meeting hall of the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje when Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, began to speak.

After his speech, Lavrov immediately left the meeting hall.

