Storm in Crimea: the occupiers announced the death of hundreds of animals in the aquarium museum

Temporarily occupied Crimea was hit by a powerful storm . The occupiers said that due to the hurricane in Sevastopol, about 800 animals died in the museum-aquarium.

“All the animals, about eight hundred, who lived in nine aquariums, died. All the equipment failed: pumps, ventilation. The premises suffered colossal damage,” said the “director” of the museum, Yuri Kravtsov.

According to propagandists, the animals died due to the flooding of the museum hall. It is alleged that during the storm the ventilation system on the roof was demolished, and a stream of water poured into the hole itself.

