Border blockade: the Polish government called on Ukraine to fulfill the demands of the protesters

Yuri Kobzar22:16, 27.11.23

Warsaw believes that the reasons for the protest lie in Ukraine and the EU, and not in Poland.

Polish Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk sent a letter to his Ukrainian counterpart Alexander Kubrakov with proposals to resolve the problem of the strike of Polish carriers on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by the press service of the Polish ministry .

The Polish side notes that one of the reasons for the protest of Polish entrepreneurs was the introduction by the Ukrainian side of an “electronic queue” for customs control at the border for carriers.

“This led to a significant extension of the waiting time for vehicles registered in the European Union, which returned empty from Ukraine to cross the Ukraine-EU border. This, in turn, makes it impossible to fulfill further orders and reduces the competitiveness of companies. In addition, according to the protesters , the new system allows for unequal treatment of carriers from Ukraine and Poland,” the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

Minister Andrzej Adamczyk called for urgent measures to be taken to fulfill the requirements of Polish road carriers, for which the Ukrainian side is responsible.

“The idea is to eliminate the mandatory registration in the electronic queue of vehicles returning from Ukraine to the EU without cargo, at least at two checkpoints: Zosin-Uscylug and Nizhankowice-Malchowice,” the Polish ministry noted.

It is also noted that perhaps the main requirement of Polish carriers is the restoration of the system of international transport permits for Ukrainian carriers, which the EU abolished last year. Since this issue lies within the competence of the European Commission, Warsaw turned to the European Commissioner for Transport to analyze the impact of the abolition of licenses for Ukrainians on the EU road transport market.

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure noted that the reasons for the protest of Polish carriers “lie in Ukraine and the European Union.”

