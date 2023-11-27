Russian Troops Complain of Logistics Threat from Ukrainian Bridgeheads

Citing accounts from front-line troops, Russian milbloggers have raised concerns over logistics vulnerabilities amidst Ukraine’s offensive east of the Dnipro River near Kherson.

November 27, 2023

A Russian miblogger has claimed he has received multiple complaints from troops near Krynky – a heavily contested settlement across the Dnipro River – about the threat to Moscow’s logistics from advancing Ukrainian troops.

“The main problem is dangerous front-line logistics and constant low-air attacks,” said Zhivov Z in a Telegram update, citing accounts from soldiers in the Russian 70th Motorized Rifle Division, part of the newly formed 18th Combined Arms Army.

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the E58 Antonivka-Sahy highway is 5–8 km away from the river, therefore vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks.

Zhivov proposed the deployment of a Russian anti-drone company to counter the aerial threats posted by Ukrainian troops over the logistic lines.

Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive saw the establishment of bridgeheads east of the Dnipro River near Kherson, which would pave the way for Ukraine’s advance to occupied Crimea. Krynky is a settlement 2 km east of the river and approximately 30 km northeast of Kherson.

In the update, he also referenced another Russian milblogger’s earlier claim of commander negligence – a statement covered by Kyiv Post in an earlier report, where Russian General Staff used a map that differs from tactical reality likely due to false front-line reports.

However, Zhivov claimed that the Russian military is attempting to resolve the issue by setting an example and sending incompetent and corrupt commanders to the front.

“Commanders who mismanage their personnel risk being among the bravest stormtroopers, along with the rear fighters who impede the movement of front-line soldiers,” he said.

The validity of such statements remains unclear, however, as a group of Russian soldiers near Krynky have voiced the exact concerns in a recent video, citing commander incompetence that led to the death of three companies.

They claimed the remaining 50 soldiers were ordered to counter Ukrainian advances in an obvious suicide attack and that the commander issued the order to “cover his tracks.”

It is not known what became of the soldiers.

According to the ISW, the situation became a stalemate with Russian troops unable to push Ukrainian forces out of Krynky, while Ukrainian troops were unable to make “operational significant advances.”

