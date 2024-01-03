Special Operations Forces adjust HIMARS fire on Russian recon drone crew – video

3 JANUARY 202

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system on the Russian crew of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Source: SOF press service

Details: Operators from one of the SOF units on the Zaporizhzhia front detected the crew of a Russian ZALA UAV which was attempting to conduct reconnaissance operations.

The operators aimed and adjusted the fire of a HIMARS belonging to a Defence Forces artillery unit at the Russian target.

The successful hit is shown to have killed the UAV crew and destroyed their transport and the drone itself.

