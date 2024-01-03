NATO strengthens Europe’s Sky Shield with 1,000 Patriot missiles, – Reuters

Veronica Prokhorenko16:47, 01/03/24

The contract for a thousand missiles for the Patriot air defense system was signed today.

The North Atlantic Alliance is strengthening the ” Sky Shield ” of the European Union countries with 1000 missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

Today, the relevant NATO unit entered into a contract for the purchase of the mentioned number of warheads with the support of a group of EU member states, among which Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain are mentioned. Reuters writes about this .

“Consolidated multinational procurement in the spirit of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) provides economies of scale and supports the expansion of production capacity for the new GEM-T missiles to meet growing demand,” NATO said in a statement.

The contract for 1000 missiles for the Patriot complexes was signed with COMLOG, a joint project of the American military-industrial company Raytheon and the European developer of missile systems MBDA, the Alliance’s statement emphasizes.

They promise that the corresponding production of missiles in Europe will be expanded.

How many Patriot air defense systems can Ukraine receive in 2024?

Recently, military observer Denis Popovich estimated how much Ukraine could receive Patriot air defense systems in 2024 to protect its skies.

The day before, it was with these complexes that the Ukrainian air defense forces protected Kiev 100% from Russian Kinzhal missiles : as part of another massive missile strike, the invaders launched 10 targets. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny spoke about this.

As Popovich clarified, mass deliveries should not be expected, because Patriot systems are too expensive weapons. At the same time, Zaluzhny emphasized yesterday that Ukraine needs more appropriate air defense systems.

