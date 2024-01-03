03.01.2024

Khismatullin insulted Duda

Mikhail Mamiashvili, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (FSBI), threw a real tantrum over the refusal of Pole Jan-Krzysztof Duda to shake hands with his Russian opponent at the World Rapid Chess Championship. The Olympic champion lashed out at the grandmaster with outright insults, demonstrating the essence of the Kremlin’s ideology of hatred.

In an interview with the Sport24 portal, Mamiashvili called Duda a “rude pig”. The native of Konotop, Sumy region, who fiercely supports the war in Ukraine, accused world sport of ceasing to “carry the principles of tolerance and friendship” and criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Duda, left, and Khismatullin

“That Pole who didn’t shake hands with our chess player is just a rude pig! Such people are stupid, and how can this be considered a manifestation of strength or skill? Unfortunately, this is the problem of these people and the modern world. This whole situation is provoked and encouraged by the IOC, and it is them who violate the basic meanings that were put into the international sports movement. Their platform is not fundamental and does not carry the principles of tolerance for foreign policy intrigues. The friendship of the Olympic family and the village used to be replicated, and now…” Mamiashvili said.

It is worth noting that Duda’s opponent in the World Cup match, Denis Khismatullin, openly supports terror and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Earlier, the head coach of the Russian artistic swimming team, Tatyana Pokrovskaya, who complained that Ukrainians spoil the lives of Russians, demanded to “live peacefully” with Russians.

Khismatullin in the background with Russian military. Source: screenshot

As OBOZ.UA previously reported, Ukraine’s traitor Tatyana Navka provoked outrage online after she posted a New Year’s greeting with Dmitry Peskov.

