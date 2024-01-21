Slovakia resuming cultural cooperation with Russia, Belarus

21.01.2024 10:26

The newly-appointed Culture Minister of Slovakia, Martina Šimkovičová, on Saturday ordered that the ban be lifted on cultural cooperation with Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by DW with reference to the Slovak outlet Pravda, Ukrinform saw.

The document, signed on January 12 and enforced on January 15, revokes the prohibition imposed as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“There are dozens of military conflicts going on in the world, and, in our opinion, artists and culture should not pay the cost,” Šimkovičová said, commenting on the ban lift.

The ban on cultural cooperation with Russia and Belarus has been in effect in the country since March 2022 in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was introduced by former minister Natalia Milanova. She said the ministry had taken a clear stand condemning Russia’s incursion into the neighboring country.

Slovakia then prohibited any contacts with cultural and art institutions of the two countries, organizations based on their territory or those with financial ties to public or private sources from Russia or Belarus. In addition, the circle of persons granted access to sensitive information about cultural heritage was designated. Media were forbidden to refer to such propaganda outlets as Sputnik and Russia Today.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early April 2022, the Slovak Film Institute condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as called on all partners to follow suit and suspend any operations on Russian and Belarusian territory.

