

dr Piotr Ney

Jan 20, 2024

Just to let you know… LinkedIn have judged my account not to be in line with their community policies, whatever that means. They are threatening me. Actually, I do know what it’s about. I have been very vocal in supporting Ukraine against the murderous aggression of ruZZia. I am aware that LinkedIn algorithms and policies are biased against Ukraine. I am now preparing to be suspended/cancelled. If I am , I wish you all good people the strength to carry on and fight for justice. One day, LinkedIn staff will have to answer for their support of genocide. Until then, if you want to keep in touch, you can find my email address. Heroiam slava!

……

Comment from Andy Hayton:

Been banned many times from this fascist site. Just get another email and away you go. You can then carry on your excellent work.

Marijn Markus:

Hang in there. They haven’t gotten rid of us yet. We are all in this together.

*💡Foresight advisor: #Geopolitics #Civilization #Tech #AI #Migration #Neomedievalism *🌐VcePresident @theiscsc *🇪🇺 🇵🇱 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 #CEE linktr.ee/greglewicki

You could have suffered from RU troll attack (multiple reports). Fingers crossed for your account and decolonization of Russia.

SAP HCM Solution Architect Global at Vitesco Technologies

Hello Piotr, very good post and let’s see what comes after. They won‘t dare to do this after this post. If they will, this will be an obvious matter then and the reputation for this platform and telated services would turn into the reputation alike rittersports, mars, raiffesen etc. This will mean a sooner collapse of their platform. Dear LI, this is not a threat from me. This is a statement of obvious facts and simple modeling of the circumstances, you know. You‘d better stop practicing this and take a neutral pisition at least. Just a good piece of advice from your current subscriber and „learner“ – this is my status for today yet…

Historian and Bibliographer of the Stalinist Holodomor Genocide

Appeal it! They do come around when confronted with the fact that others have learned of your situation. The LinkedIn Zampolit have been protecting and doing the bidding of pro-Ruzzian trolls and bots for years. At a minimim since 2016, and the Free Charles Leven campaign. He was retired CIA, so had the expertise to call them out. He and his attorney were banned, but his acumen lives on. Jeff Stein wrote an influential article for _Newsweek_ in 2017 re that spoke of the Russian ploys and attacks against several members. In separate instances, I have been physically threatened via LI and separately by Ruzzian operatives due to my work re the Holodomor Genocide. The results of these threats impacted a beloved of mine most seriously, which means I will fight them to the bitter end, sine qua non. The pictures of what happened were “too graphic” for the LI fainthearted dainties. FEH. Note that the Zampolit keep dossiers on at least some if not all of us. They dredged up content from two years prior that had already been successfully argued. Stand tall and Slava Ukraini!

COO

My first blog was destroyed by LinkedIn for resisting terrorists of Kremlin, and because I am Ukrainian. This second blog is already under threat of liquidation by LinkedIn for resisting Kremlin’s agent Trump. If you decide to file a lawsuit against LinkedIn as Kremlin’s propaganda media, let me know – there will be one more witness and one more accuser. My e-mail you find in private messenger.

Like this: Like Loading...