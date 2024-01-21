Ekaterina Girnyk11:33, 01/21/24

According to the latest data, 13 people were killed and 10 people were wounded as a result of the shelling.

In Donetsk, on January 21, a market in the large Tekstilshchik residential neighborhood in the Kirovsky district of the city came under fire.

“The market at Tekstilshchik in occupied Donetsk came under fire. Eyewitnesses report a large number of dead and wounded,” reports the Donbass News tg channel .

The so-called “mayor” of Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin , said that according to the latest data, 13 people were killed and 10 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, he blamed the Ukrainian military for the shelling.

Journalist Denis Kazansky published a video with an occupier who was at the scene of the events, and who openly admits that the Russian military was there.

“They actually covered themselves with civilians and exposed them to return fire. Only yesterday the collaborators from Yasinovataya themselves directly wrote that the Russian military was firing from residential areas, hiding behind civilians. And now there is a new incident,” the journalist notes.

Previously, military observers have repeatedly explained that Russian troops are deliberately carrying out artillery strikes on Donetsk in order to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the supply of Western weapons.

On the night of December 31 to January 1, he flew to the Donbass Palace Hotel, where the so-called “elite” of the invaders gathered with Moscow guests. According to various reports, the hotel was hit while the occupiers were listening to the New Year’s address by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

