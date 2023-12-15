Scholz told how he took Orban out for coffee during the vote in Ukraine

Irina Pogorelaya21:29, 12/15/23

At the same time, the German chancellor noted that it is not worth solving all problematic issues in this way.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told how, before voting for the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, he took Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban out for coffee outside the room where the procedure took place.

At a press conference in Brussels, Scholz confirmed a story that had previously leaked to the media about the circumstances under which Orban left the room where the other 26 leaders of EU member states at the time had approved the start of negotiations with Ukraine.

According to Scholz, he proposed a timeout to Orban to allow EU member states to reach agreement on negotiations on Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister, after a short deliberation, agreed, and “then we made a decision with 26 votes.

“This (veto – ed.) cannot be decided every time you walk out the door. This is for special moments.” – he explained.

Scholz stressed that Orbán’s exit is “not a trick,” but an offer of help: “This is a decision that we made by mutual agreement in accordance with our rules. (Only – ed.) this is not something that needs to be done every time.”

(C) UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...