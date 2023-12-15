Britain will finance the restoration of six bridges in the Kyiv region

The State Agency for the Reconstruction and Development of the Infrastructure of Ukraine reported that six bridges that were destroyed due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 will be rebuilt in the Kyiv region with the involvement of British funds.

A pilot project on the restoration of bridges is implemented in cooperation with the British Government.

“UK Export Finance, the Department of Guaranteeing Export Credits of the Government of Great Britain, provides a loan guarantee of EUR 31 million from Citibank. And British manufacturing companies will supply 20% of metal structures,” the agency said.

Currently, work is actively underway on three bridges, and it is planned to open traffic on them by the end of the year:

The bridge over the Trubizh River on the H-07 highway;

The bridge over the Zhereva River on the T-10-05 road;

Overland bridge crossing on T-10-07 road;

Work will begin next year on three more facilities:

Bridge over the canal on the P-69 highway;

Overpass on the T-10-19 highway;

Bridge crossing over the Teteriv River on the T-10-05 road.

All six objects are implemented according to the “Design-build” model. Auctions were conducted using a simplified procurement procedure on the Prozorro web portal.

The winners were two Turkish companies – Onur Group and Doğuş.

