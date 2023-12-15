Activist for Ukraine
URGENT: Support Needed for Ukraine!
Ukraine cannot bear the burden alone – we must step up and provide full assistance. Already, it’s too little, too late. No new Russian sanctions, financial aid, or major weapon packages. The situation is dire, with blockades & unimaginable cruelty. For 2 years, Russia has terrorized Ukraine’s European dreams.
Atrocities of WWII proportions persist, while attention wavers. Millions of Ukrainians suffer, victims of the greatest concentration of suffering today. This must end. To help:
1) Raise awareness on social media
2) Engage in discussions
3) Donate to Ukraine’s defense & humanitarian aid
4) Speak out against Russian propaganda
5) Boycott companies doing business with Russia
6) Support organizations aiding Ukraine (links below)
7) Make a contribution
Don’t sit idly while others fight for freedom, democracy, & the rule of law. Share this message, donate, & take action. We face a potential future of darkness if we don’t act against the new Axis of Evil (China, Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea) & their supporters.
Blacklist these Companies: https://Inkd.in/dPuAtbtn
Organizations to support:
- Blågula Bilen: https://Inkd.in/d7KMEnxW
- United24: https://u24.gov.ua/
- Come Back Alive: savelife.in.ua/en/
- Ukraine Aid Ops: ukraineaidops.org/donate
- Frivillig-bataljonen Hospitallers: http://www.hospitallers.co.uk
- Swedish Rescuers: http://www.swedishrescuers.se
- Medics to Medics: https://lnkd.in/dvbWn7_g
- First Ones In: http://www.firstonesinukraine.com
- UAid Direct: http://www.uaiddirect.org
- Heroiam Slava: http://www.heroiamslava.org
- Doc4Ukraine: https://Inkd.in/dkuDSycK
- Matsura: https://shedevr.club/
In Australia:
- Ukraine Crisis Appeal: https://lnkd.in/d2f9Fzcm
- Caritas Australia: https://lnkd.in/dm56dsQF
- Care Australia: https://lnkd.in/dXcFSyQT Add your fund to the list. MAKE A DIFFERENCE – ACT NOW!
