Myk (Mykola) Mowczan

Activist for Ukraine

Greater Perth Area

Dec 12

URGENT: Support Needed for Ukraine!

Ukraine cannot bear the burden alone – we must step up and provide full assistance. Already, it’s too little, too late. No new Russian sanctions, financial aid, or major weapon packages. The situation is dire, with blockades & unimaginable cruelty. For 2 years, Russia has terrorized Ukraine’s European dreams.

Atrocities of WWII proportions persist, while attention wavers. Millions of Ukrainians suffer, victims of the greatest concentration of suffering today. This must end. To help:

1) Raise awareness on social media

2) Engage in discussions

3) Donate to Ukraine’s defense & humanitarian aid

4) Speak out against Russian propaganda

5) Boycott companies doing business with Russia

6) Support organizations aiding Ukraine (links below)

7) Make a contribution

Don’t sit idly while others fight for freedom, democracy, & the rule of law. Share this message, donate, & take action. We face a potential future of darkness if we don’t act against the new Axis of Evil (China, Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea) & their supporters.

Blacklist these Companies: https://Inkd.in/dPuAtbtn

Organizations to support:

Blågula Bilen: https://Inkd.in/d7KMEnxW

United24: https://u24.gov.ua/

Come Back Alive: savelife.in.ua/en/

Ukraine Aid Ops: ukraineaidops.org/donate

Frivillig-bataljonen Hospitallers: http://www.hospitallers.co.uk

Swedish Rescuers: http://www.swedishrescuers.se

Medics to Medics: https://lnkd.in/dvbWn7_g

First Ones In: http://www.firstonesinukraine.com

UAid Direct: http://www.uaiddirect.org

Heroiam Slava: http://www.heroiamslava.org

Doc4Ukraine: https://Inkd.in/dkuDSycK

Matsura: https://shedevr.club/

In Australia: Ukraine Crisis Appeal: https://lnkd.in/d2f9Fzcm

Caritas Australia: https://lnkd.in/dm56dsQF

Care Australia: https://lnkd.in/dXcFSyQT Add your fund to the list. MAKE A DIFFERENCE – ACT NOW!

