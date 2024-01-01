Sadovyi reported on the consequences of the attack on Lviv: the Shukhevych Museum burned down (photo, video)

Irina Pogorelaya07:17, 01/01/24

In the morning, the occupiers attacked the Lviv region with “shaheds”.

In the morning, explosions were heard in Lviv . Debris from an enemy drone hit a civilian site, causing a fire there.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Andrei Sadovy. He added that they also recorded the fall of debris from the “martyr” in Dublyany. “The roof of the hostel is on fire. Firefighters are on the scene. The casualties are still unknown,” he shared. Sadovy later reported that the fire at the university was extinguished and there were no casualties.

The city mayor also added that on Stepan Bandera’s birthday, the occupiers completely destroyed the museum of the UPA general-hornet Roman Shukhevych in Belogorsch.

© Telegram channel of Andrey Sadovoy, Maxim Kozitsky, State Emergency Service

“This night, the enemy hit two objects of national memory in Lviv: the university in Dublyany, where Stepan Bandera studied 100 years ago, and the Roman Shukhevych Museum in Belogorsch. Symbolic and cynical. A war for our history,” commented the mayor of the city.

At 8:07, the State Emergency Service reported that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of this attack.

Drone attack on New Year’s Eve

On the night of January 1, Russia attacked Ukraine . In particular, hits by suicide bombers, in addition to Lvov, were recorded in the Nikolaev region and Odessa.

“We have arrivals… we are working!”, wrote then the chairman of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim.

There was also an “arrival” in Odessa – due to hits in different areas of the city, fires broke out in residential buildings, and a high-rise building caught fire.

