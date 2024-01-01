On New Year’s Day, occupier losses crossed a new “red line”: data from the General Staff

Ekaterina Girnyk08:29, 01.01.24

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed another 780 invaders.

Losses of the occupiers reached a new tidy mark / photo wikimedia.org

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed 780 invaders; the total enemy losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have crossed a new round mark and already amount to 360,010 people. This is stated in the updated data of the General Staff.

Also, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have turned a lot of enemy equipment into scrap metal.

6 tanks (5983 since the beginning of the war),

17 armored combat vehicles (11087),

18 artillery systems (8482),

2 air defense systems (625),

66 operational-tactical UAVs (6657),

38 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (11330),

9 units of special equipment (1277).

Also, since the beginning of the invasion, the invaders have lost 943 MLRS, 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 1,709 cruise missiles, 23 ships/boats, 1 submarine.

The situation at the front on New Year’s Day

During the day, 55 military clashes took place at the front . The hottest was in the Avdeevsky direction, where 18 attacks took place, and in the Kherson direction, where the invaders carried out 13 assaults.

(C)UNIAN 2023

