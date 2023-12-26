Russians shelled the railway station in Kherson: there are dead and wounded (video)

Vitaly Saenko21:28, 12/26/23

At the station, about 140 civilians waited at the train station for the evacuation train to depart.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Russian invaders attacked the Kherson railway station while waiting for an evacuation train to depart. The head of state announced this in his evening address to Ukrainians.

“It’s a difficult day. There has just been a report on the shelling of Kherson. A Russian attack on the railway station. An evacuation train. All services are now in place. The number of killed and injured is now being established. There were many civilians at the scene. All information updates will be provided by the relevant services,” – Zelensky said.

As the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko reported on Telegram , in Kherson in the evening about 140 civilians were waiting at the railway station for the departure of the evacuation train.

At the same time, at this time the enemy began a massive shelling of the city.

“The police officers who were serving at the station urgently began evacuating people. Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was taken to safe places. Two civilians who received shrapnel wounds are receiving medical care,” Klimenko said.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a police lieutenant from the Kirovograd region was killed. He was serving in Kherson as part of a combined detachment. He was mortally wounded during the evacuation of people. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

In addition, two more police officers are now hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

As Ukrzaliznytsia reports on Telegram, as a result of the shelling of Kherson, the station and the train’s rolling stock were damaged.

“Currently, several injured workers are known. Passengers are taking shelter,” the message says.

“The plan is as follows: we are waiting for the situation around the station to stabilize, we are transferring people onto buses from Station Square to Nikolaev (thanks to the Kherson Military Administration for the prompt assistance), there we are already preparing reserve cars – and with them we will carry more than 100 passengers to safety,” it says message.

At the same time, the situation is under control, railway workers are ready to continue moving.

In addition, the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported on Telegram that Russian troops continue to shell Kherson.

“Today the Russian army attacked the city several times with different types of weapons. As of this hour, three people are known to be wounded, one of them is in serious condition,” Mrochko noted.

According to him, another man sought medical help today. He received injuries the day before at about 23:00.

