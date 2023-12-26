RosSMI spoke about the fate of the crew of the Russian ship “Novocherkassk”

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:22, 12/26/23

It was destroyed that night.

After the strike on the large landing ship Novocherkassk , which was in service with the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, the fate of 73 people is “in question.”

The Russian Cheka-OGPU project writes about this with reference to sources. In the morning, the Gauleiter of the occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, announced the death of one person, two more, according to him, were injured.

According to journalists, immediately after the strike the fate of 57 crew members and 16 people who participated in the unloading work was “in question.” “Usually in official statistics they “play” with numbers (especially during powerful explosions), classifying the dead as “missing,” they added.

Destruction of the ship “Novocherkassk”: details of the attack

Let us remind you that on the night of December 26, powerful explosions were heard in Feodosia . Pictures and videos from the scene of the impact immediately appeared online – a large-scale fire started in the port, and detonation was heard.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of the Novocherkassk large landing ship. They noted that this ship could transport unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed” type, which Russia is actively using for attacks in Ukraine.

In the evening, an Air Force spokesman said that everyone aboard the large landing craft had been killed . Novocherkassk itself was destroyed.

