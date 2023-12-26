France sent a second pilot boat to guide grain carriers in the Danube ports of the Odessa region

The second pilot boat for piloting bulk carriers loaded with Ukrainian agricultural products was transferred to Ukraine by the French government.

This was stated by the French Minister of Transport Clement Beaune on his page on the social network X.

On the morning of December 26, the boat set off on one of the ships to the Black Sea from the French port of Dunkirk.

According to the minister, the ship should help Ukraine export grain to feed other countries of the world.

According to Dumskaya, both boats will operate in the Danube ports of the Odessa region.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

