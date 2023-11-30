Instant Karma. UKRAINIAN GAIN THE UPPER HAND. | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 644: Nov 29

Today, there are a lot of updates from the east.

Here, the most interesting developments happened on the northern flank of Avdiivka. Russian forces attempted to launch a new wave of attacks but overstretched their forces and, instead of gaining ground, lost multiple positions along the entire contact line.

The first Russian vector of attack was directed toward Stepove. Ukrainian reconnaissance drone operators noticed that the concentration of Russian forces in the tree lines started to increase, and Ukrainians started preparing to face the new wave of attacks. Ukrainian drone operators reported that Russians were hiding in ditches, remnants of houses, basements, and even in destroyed heavy equipment to avoid artillery and drone fire. Once they receive the order to advance, they get out of their holes and start assaulting Ukrainian positions in large numbers.

In order to undermine the planned Russian assault, Ukrainian drone operators launched a true hunt on Russian soldiers. The first area of the concentrated Ukrainian drone strikes became the extensive trench network on the intersection of tree lines. Ukrainians tried to identify Russian shelters and carefully fly a kamikaze drone inside. Many Russian soldiers were also caught near the destroyed equipment when they got out for some reason. Other soldiers were caught on the move. These were the reinforcements that Russians were gradually sending to the contact line.

The second area of the concentrated Ukrainian drone strikes became the train station. Russian soldiers who received an order to assume these positions were some of the least fortunate soldiers because the buildings here had been demolished, and there is virtually no room to hide. So, the only way Russian soldiers could hold the train station was by constantly running away from drones, which is practically impossible to do day in and day out, so the train station became a perfect kill zone.

Eventually, Russian forces received the order to attack Stepove. Ukrainian commanders reported that the Russians did not send everyone at once but rather sent them in small batches of 10 to 20 people. Some of the assault units were reinforced with armored fighting vehicles. Unfortunately for Russians, they continue exploding on minefields. Russian sources reported that Ukrainians are actively using RAAM shells for distant mining and that they specifically mine the most important roads that Russians use.

The Russian assault units suffered significant losses and only managed to reach the first several houses in Stepove, which are just 200 meters from Russian positions. This is not the first time Russians gain this foothold, however, such a foothold is too weak and unstable, and Russian soldiers hiding inside the rubble were gradually destroyed with kamikaze drones.

Another attack happened slightly south. Here, Russian forces attempted to penetrate Ukrainian positions north of the chemical plant because Ukrainians used it to establish fire control over the Russian logistical routes. Combat footage shows a Russian attack on Bradley vehicle, but Ukrainians continued the mission. As a result, Ukrainians managed to retain control over their positions behind the concrete walls. These concrete walls run along the rails and allow Ukrainians to repel Russian attacks north of the chemical plant with relative ease.

Moreover, Ukrainian forces launched an immediate counterattack. One of the Ukrainian assault units filmed a video of the newly captured Russian positions in the tree lines and said that in the aftermath of fighting, 5 Russians got killed while others ran away.

Overall, Russians tried to solve the problems that they encountered in the previous attack on the chemical plant, in particular, Russians tried to push Ukrainians out of their positions in and slightly south of Stepove that did not allow Russians to send reinforcements. Unfortunately for the Russians, they failed to improve their tactical position, and because they lost too many troops in these attacks, they also undermined their ability to hold their positions along the tree lines and eventually worsened their tactical position even more.

