Russian soldier shot himself during battle with 47th SMB near Avdiivka. VIDEO (18+)

Footage of a Russian soldier shooting himself during a battle with the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade near Avdiivka was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the incident was published online. Caution, this video is 18+!

