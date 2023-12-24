Russian soldier shot himself during battle with 47th SMB near Avdiivka. VIDEO (18+)

23.12.23
Footage of a Russian soldier shooting himself during a battle with the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade near Avdiivka was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the incident was published online. Caution, this video is 18+!
https://censor.net/en/video_news/3463460/russian_soldier_shot_himself_during_battle_with_47th_smb_near_avdiivka_video
2 comments
Good shot, let’s hope it’s catching.
This is the second incident in a short time period of a roach ending its own existence. This doesn’t mean it’s a trend, but who knows how many others do so that are not caught on camera?