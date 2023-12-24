Issue of mice and rats on front line worsened by weather – UK intelligence

23 DECEMBER 2023

Both Ukrainian and Russian troops have been suffering from an overwhelming influx of rats and mice in some parts of the contact line in recent weeks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 23 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This year’s mild autumn, coupled with ample food from fields left uncultivated due to the hostilities, has likely fuelled the growth in the rodent population, the review says.

As the weather turned colder, the animals are likely seeking shelter in military vehicles and defensive positions. UK Defence Intelligence says rodents exert additional pressure on soldiers’ morale on the battlefield.

Furthermore, they pose a danger to military equipment by chewing through cables, as was recorded in the same area during World War II.

Unverified reports, the review notes, indicate that Russian troops have been suffering from a rise in illnesses that they blame on the rodent menace.

Background:

On 19 December, the UK MoD noted Ukraine’s success in intercepting Russia’s “Wunderwaffe”, Kinzhal missiles.

UK Defence Intelligence also reported that Ukraine has been shifting towards a more defensive stance along most of the front line in recent weeks.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/23/7434303/

Like this: Like Loading...