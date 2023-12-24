​russian Occupiers Want to Protect Tanks From Drones With Fans

The massive use of attack drones on the battlefield forces us to look for new ways to protect equipment from these weapons

The drawings of Russian engineers have appeared on the Internet, from which it can be concluded that one of the ways to protect their armored vehicles, especially tanks, the occupiers see the use of such a “fan”. Researcher of armored vehicles Andrii Tarasenko (btvt.info) drew attention to this.

“Fan” for tanks / Andrii Tarasenko (btvt.info)



The idea is that something like a fan with an electric motor powered by the vehicle’s on-board electrical network is installed in the back of the tank’s turret on a bracket. The electric motor untwists steel cables secured by springs and clamps, which should create a kind of “protective circle” above the tank and detonate enemy drones at a safe distance from the tank body.

Whether the russians really plan to implement such a device on tanks is currently unknown. In any case, enemy vehicles with such an “upgrade” have not been spotted on the contact line so far.

The russians began to think about protecting their tanks from modern weapons a long time ago. In particular, as early as 2021, they began to install grills on their tanks – allegedly for protection against Javelin ATGMs and Bayraktar TB2 drones.

An example of the protection of armored vehicles from drones – the photo shows russia’s BTS-4 armored vehicle with improvised protection / Open source photo



Subsequently, a number of problems were revealed as a result of the operation of tanks with “grills” on the battlefield. In particular, it prevented the crew from taking their places in the tank, caused difficulties with emergency exit of the tank, maintenance of the machine gun, etc.

It is quite logical that the problems mentioned above will also be relevant for the “fans”, which must be located high enough to provide the crew with the possibility of normal operation of the vehicle. But such a design will not really prevent FPV drone operators from hitting such a tank. So for now, it can be assumed that such “fans” are unlikely to find wide application for the protection of tanks.

First footage of the T-62M with “barbecue grills”, June 2022 / Open source photo



https://en.defence-ua.com/weapon_and_tech/russian_occupiers_want_to_protect_tanks_from_drones_with_fans-8966.html

Like this: Like Loading...