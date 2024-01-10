Chief of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, is reportedly willing to expose the Kherson direction and pave the way for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Crimea in order to capture Avdiivka. The information is sourced from those close to Gerasimov, as reported by the “Kremlin Tabakerka” Telegram channel.

“Avdiivka is the number one target right now. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] no longer outlines clear plans for taking the city, but he stated that this victory is ‘needed as soon as possible’. Therefore, we need all possible forces”, – revealed one of the generals.

Criticism of these plans is emerging among those surrounding the commander of the “Dnieper” troop grouping, Mikhail Teplinsky, who fear that exposing this front could provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a route to Crimea.

“We could really pose a threat to Crimea with ill-considered actions. It’s already difficult for us, and now these foolish ideas”, – express discontent among the military in Teplinsky’s command.

