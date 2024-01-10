Ukraine’s envoy to UN tells Russian counterpart to read messages from Russians freezing in their own homes

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, recommends that the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasiliy Nebenzia, monitor messages penned by Russians on social media about the situation of central heating in many regions across Russia “from his cozy and warm Manhattan nest.”

According to Ukrinform’s own correspondent in New York, Kyslytsya said this on Wednesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“Since Putin’s envoy in this room claims to be aware of the content on Ukrainian social media,” Kyslytsya said, “I recommend that he watch from his cozy and warm Manhattan nest the messages written by residents of his own capital and suburbs who now live in apartments covered in ice, and burning firewood out in the streets to survive.”

According to Ukraine’s Permanent Representative, who referred to the estimates of military and economic experts, the cost of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine on December 30 and January 2 reached at least $1.27 billion and $620 million, respectively. Monday’s attack also cost Russia millions of dollars.

“While Russia is spending billions to destroy Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, its own critical infrastructure is being destroyed or out of order,” Kyslytsya noted. “Tens of thousands of residents of cities around Moscow, such as Podolsk, Kolomna, and Balashikha, were left without heating, freezing in their homes at sub-zero temperatures.”

Experts warn of a possible domino effect regarding disruptions in the operation of Russian infrastructure, the permanent representative added.

“However, the Kremlin regime shows little interest in solving the problems of its own citizens. As before, it is obsessed with a suicidal and senseless war, trying to kill as many Ukrainians as possible until it inevitably collapses,” Kyslytsya emphasized.

He noted that the Kremlin kills not only Ukrainians, but also Russians.

“Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have already paid with their lives for Putin’s maniacal fantasies.” His decisions will affect not only current, but also future generations of Russians, he added.

“Actually, if Putin can win something, it’s the contest against Russophobia, because no one has jeopardized the prospects for the existence of Russia and the Russian people as much as he has,” Kyslytsya explained. According to him, along with Hitler and Stalin, Putin bears the main responsibility for thousands of daily deaths in Russia. “Whether it’s on the battlefield of a crazy war, or from a sharp deterioration in the standards of living, the spread of diseases, alcoholism, and drug addiction,” the diplomat noted.

He added that according to Yale University researchers’ conclusions regarding the effects of sanctions, “Russia is no longer even remotely an economic power and has abolished the minimum reporting of national income statistics required to remain a member of the IMF… Putin’s Russia survives simply through asset seizure. An increasingly government-dominated economy is destroying its own businesses to sustain Putin’s war machine.”

As reported, on Wednesday, the UN Security Council, at the request of the United States, considered the violation by Russia and the DPRK of Security Council resolutions regarding the supply of North Korean weapons to the Russian Federation.

