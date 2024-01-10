Trump promised he would “never” help Europe if it was attacked

Oleg Davygora22:53, 01/10/24

Brussels is full of fears about the possibility of Trump returning to the US presidency.

One of Europe’s most senior politicians has revealed how former US President Donald Trump privately warned that America would not come to the EU’s aid if it came under military attack.

“You have to understand that if Europe is attacked, we will never come to help you and support you,” Trump told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2020, according to French Commissioner Thierry Breton, who also attended the meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, writes Politico.

“By the way, NATO is dead, and we will leave, we will leave NATO,” Trump also said, according to Breton.

“And he added, ‘And by the way, you owe me 400 billion dollars because you Germans didn’t pay what you had to pay for defense,'” Breton said of the tense meeting.

Brussels is full of fears about the possibility of Trump returning to the US presidency. As commissioner in charge of the EU's industrial policy and defense program, Breton has pushed for the EU to increase its own self-defense capabilities amid Russia's war in Ukraine and on Tuesday deployed a 100 billion euro fund to boost European arms production.

“It was a big wake-up call and he could come back,” Breton said of Trump.

“Therefore, now, more than ever, we know that we, of course, are on our own. We are members of NATO, almost all of us, of course, we have allies, but we have no other choice but to dramatically strengthen this component in order to be prepared [for] whatever happens,” he added.

Trump’s position on NATO

European governments are seriously concerned that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, he will not only permanently stop aid to Ukraine, but may also deliberately destroy NATO . A number of European diplomats and officials spoke to The New York Times on condition of anonymity.

The publication notes that throughout the existence of the North Atlantic Alliance, both “Republican” and “Democratic” US presidents saw this organization as a tool for increasing America’s power and influence on the world stage.

