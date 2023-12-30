Russia will not stop its shelling as long as it has resources: Kislitsa at the UN revealed the way out

Evgenia Sokolenko09:24, 12/30/23

According to him, Russians are full of hatred towards most of the world.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, Permanent Representative of Ukraine Sergei Kislitsa called Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya “a person with an amputated conscience and cut off dignity.”

“I have nothing to say to the Russian representative here in this room. Like his Moscow superiors, he is a man with an amputated conscience and cut off dignity,” Ukrinform quotes him as saying .

According to Kislitsa, “all aggressors always understood only the language of force in response to their crimes – everything else was perceived only as weakness and encouragement for further aggression.” He emphasized that Russians are under the influence of propaganda and are in full solidarity with the “criminal Kremlin regime” and support the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

“They are full of hatred towards most of the world. Not only towards Ukraine, as if those who are inclined towards a policy of appeasement convinced themselves of the opposite,” the permanent representative added.

Kislitsa explained that the shelling of Ukraine will not stop as long as the occupiers have the resources to do so. He is convinced that the Russian Federation will continue to attack Ukraine, the global security architecture and the international order based on the UN Charter.

“There is only one way out – to deprive Russia of the opportunity to produce weapons, finance its military aggression and threaten the world,” the diplomat concluded.

