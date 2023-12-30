The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv has increased, – Klitschko

Alena Kirichenko11:28, 12/30/23

The bodies of four more victims were pulled out from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenko district.

The death toll from the attack on the capital on December 29 has risen to 13.

According to the mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, the bodies of four more victims were pulled out from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenko district.

In addition, according to him, 32 people were injured . Now 17 of them are in hospitals in medical institutions in the capital.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...