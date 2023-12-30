The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv has increased, – Klitschko

Alena Kirichenko11:28, 12/30/23
The bodies of four more victims were pulled out from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenko district.
The death toll from the attack on the capital on December 29 has risen to 13.
According to the mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, the bodies of four more victims were pulled out from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenko district.
In addition, according to him, 32 people were injured . Now 17 of them are in hospitals in medical institutions in the capital.
(c)UNIAN 2023
2 comments
Kyiv counts its dead.
And meanwhile in Congress, we continue to show immaturity by counting barrier guards.
There is no greater urgency than to vote for this aid to Ukraine!
“No border deal yet”
“The chances of our success have never been never been astronomically high since the two issues got tied together,”
“The nature of this of this agreement is going to be so complicated that we’re not going to know whether we have the votes until we bring it back to our caucuses,”
“…There’s still no indication of whether GOP leadership in the House has given any assurances on passage of the supplemental. A large contingent of House Republicans remain opposed to additional Ukraine aid”
https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2023/12/29/congress/murphy-border-senate-talks-negotiations-sinema-lankford-00133311
The administration is a loser administration and the Congress is a loser Congress. While the bad guys are showing unity and determination, we are conducting a circus show.