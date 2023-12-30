Drones Hit Russia’s Largest Plant ‘Kremniy EL’ In Bryansk

The enterprise produces parts and fittings for Iskanders and Pantsirs.

30.12.2023

On the night of December 30, explosions occurred in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

Bryansk region

Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said that air defense had worked in the area. The official announced the alleged destruction of six aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over Bryansk and the Bryansk region.

The local newspaper Bryanskaya Street reported that in Bryansk two UAVs attacked the “Kremniy EL” enterprise, which is one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of microelectronics and parts for Russian weapons. According to the portal, the explosion was heard by all residents of the Sovetsky district. According to preliminary information, the “Kremniy EL” radio plant was hit.

The “Kremniy EL”, among other things, produces parts for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems. The plant is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in the Russian Federation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the attack.

Belgorod region

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on the operation of the air defense system in the regional center and its environs. According to the head of the region, the attack allegedly killed a man and injured several people.

Gladkov claims that damage to ten residential buildings was recorded. He also reported damage to cars and the water supply system in Belgorod.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that 13 missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod region at night.

The Baza Telegram channel writes that residents of Belgorod heard several dozen explosions. The authors of the channel also confirmed information about one death in the Belgorod region.

Attacks on five regions of the Russian Federation

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive attack by 32 drones on five regions. In particular, drones attacked the Moscow, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Oryol regions of Russia tonight.

