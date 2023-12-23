Veronika Prokhorenko18:31, 23.12.23

This was reported to the German mass media by a source in one of the European intelligence agencies.

The leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may attack Europe in 2024 or 2025: he will wait for the moment when the United States will find itself “without a leader” and will not be able to quickly help its partners to contain the Russian attack.

This possibility is being considered by one of the European intelligence agencies, the German Bild writes , against the background of the assumptions of the current head of the German Defense Ministry that NATO and the EU have at least 10 years in reserve.

“That is, we are talking about the period between the moment when the current US president will leave office in early November 2024 and the moment when a potential successor will take his place in January 2025,” the publication points to the “dramatic scenario” of Putin’s attack.

At the same time, the Russian authorities expect that the chair of the US president will be occupied by Donald Trump again, because “anything can happen during his term of office.”

Boris Pistorius in one of his last interviews with the German media also said that Berlin has 5-8 years to restore the former strength of its army.

It was noted that Germany is going to redeploy 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to Lithuania as part of strengthening NATO’s eastern flank by 2027. The brigade is planned to be deployed on the border with Russia, Pistorius announced.

The minister also emphasized that mandatory military conscription must be restored in Germany.

