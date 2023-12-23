Russia broke the gas network in Kherson with a blow: a fire is raging in the city (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko19:58, 23.12.23

Before the impact, drones were flying over the region.

The Russian army still managed to hit the critical infrastructure of Kherson : in the evening of December 23, one of the objects was hit.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this . According to him, one of the consequences is a gas main break, which caused the fire.

“Also, one of the medical facilities came under fire,” the official added.

Prokudin showed a clip with large flames raging at the site of the Russian strike in Kherson.

The occupiers hit the critical infrastructure of Kherson

Prior to this message, Prokudin wrote that the region is under attack by drones: a UAV hit Stanislav, a 69-year-old Ukrainian died from his injuries.

