Russia lost its combat dolphins due to a storm in the Black Sea

Oleg Davygora23:59, 29.11.23

The storm also washed away defensive structures, including booms that were used to protect the Crimean Bridge from sea drones.

Trained dolphins that Russia used to protect its fleet in Crimea have gone missing after a massive storm hit the region on November 26. The fact that enclosures for fighting animals have disappeared from Sevastopol Bay is evidenced by satellite images, which were studied by OSINT analyst H I Sutton.

He did not rule out that the structures were flooded or washed away, as a result of which the dolphins were released.

“It is possible that the Russian fleet moved the pens before the storm, but there is currently no evidence of this,” the analyst added.

He also recalled that fighting dolphins were raised in captivity, were dependent on their trainers for food and were unlikely to be able to fend for themselves. Thus, being on the high seas could be a death sentence for them.

Russian fighting dolphins

Russia began using combat dolphins after the invasion of Ukraine. They were deployed to protect the main naval base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. In June of this year, the number of animals was doubled – to six or seven. And in the fall, the British Royal Navy discovered pens with dolphins near the naval base in Novoozernoye in the north-west of Crimea.

These mammals are considered effective against military divers: no man, no matter how trained, can swim at the same speed. Dolphins can also patrol the coast with a video recording device and a radio beacon.

